Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 170,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,414,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,383,000 after acquiring an additional 868,038 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 33,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,035 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.