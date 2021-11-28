Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

BSX stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,036.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,035. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

