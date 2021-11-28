Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.59.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total transaction of $5,317,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $284.21 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.18 and a 200-day moving average of $260.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.