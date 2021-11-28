Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $102.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $105.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

