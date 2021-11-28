Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 78.3% in November

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the October 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Leading Edge Materials stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 112,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,291. Leading Edge Materials has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
