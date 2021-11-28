Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 78.3% in November

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the October 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leading Edge Materials stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 112,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,291. Leading Edge Materials has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Get Leading Edge Materials alerts:

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.