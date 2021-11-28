Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.25. Lennox International reported earnings of $2.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $12.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $12.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $14.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.71.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lennox International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Lennox International by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.46. 161,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,596. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

