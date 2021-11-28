Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.33.

Shares of TSE:LGD opened at C$1.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$328.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$1.90.

In related news, Director Robert Pease sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 983,583 shares in the company, valued at C$1,268,822.07.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

