Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 406.67 ($5.31).

CRST opened at GBX 328.20 ($4.29) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 369.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 710.97. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £843.21 million and a PE ratio of 14.39.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

