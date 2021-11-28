LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the October 31st total of 293,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 544.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 13.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 40.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $6.75 on Friday. LifeVantage has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

