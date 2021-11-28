Lightstreams (PHT) Price Reaches $0.0126 on Major Exchanges

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $583,999.24 and approximately $226.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00236725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.