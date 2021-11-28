LikeCoin Price Reaches $0.0335 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $35.76 million and $47,373.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00232849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00087772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,067,941,715 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,522,734 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

