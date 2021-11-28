Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $44.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $25.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.19.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $39.04.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 124.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $1,278,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

