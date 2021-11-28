Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $44.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $25.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.19.
Shares of LAC stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $39.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 124.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $1,278,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.