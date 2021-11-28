LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $959,630.49 and $296.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.56 or 0.00372821 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00014616 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.78 or 0.01236436 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,934,887 coins and its circulating supply is 50,722,110 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

