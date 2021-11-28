LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 267.14 ($3.49).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 271.20 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 412.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 280.80 ($3.67).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,416,252.94).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.