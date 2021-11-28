Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) by 811.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Longeveron worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

In other news, Director Rock Soffer purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 28,135 shares of company stock valued at $100,864 in the last 90 days.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. Longeveron Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $45.00.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.