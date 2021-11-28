Loom Network Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Loom Network has a market cap of $123.60 million and $22.43 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00230208 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

