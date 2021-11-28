Loopring (LRC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $485.29 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can now be bought for $2.81 or 0.00005139 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $3.73 billion and $485.29 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00043335 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00232951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,273,642 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

