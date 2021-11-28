Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 25,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,352,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,869,791.10.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$13,400.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$6,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 14,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$9,940.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 31,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$22,940.00.

Shares of CVE AU opened at C$1.07 on Friday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

