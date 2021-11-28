Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 558,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 469,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,959,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,631.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

