Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,531,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $297.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.51. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.85 and a 1-year high of $315.86. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

