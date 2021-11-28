Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 3,200 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 94.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

