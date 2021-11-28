Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,400 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,214,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after buying an additional 45,409 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,213,000 after buying an additional 259,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,543,000 after buying an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,238. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.34. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

