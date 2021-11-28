Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

