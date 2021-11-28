Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up 1.6% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $501.43 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,214 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

