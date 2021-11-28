LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $172.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LPLA traded down $12.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.16. LPL Financial has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $176.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 935.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,093,000 after purchasing an additional 432,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after purchasing an additional 359,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

