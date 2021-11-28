Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 36.75.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 51.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 33.78. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 9.77 and a 12-month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $35,485,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucid Group (LCID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.