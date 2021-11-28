Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.61.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.02. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.9300003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

