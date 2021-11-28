Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $17,119,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $10,613,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

