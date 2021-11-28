Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.
Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 224,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,354. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.