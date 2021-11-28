Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 224,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,354. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

