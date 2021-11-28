Maker (MKR) Tops One Day Volume of $174.97 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Maker has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2,971.81 or 0.05431641 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and $174.97 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00043335 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00232951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 989,728 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

