Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 501,041 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 197.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,041 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 1.00% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,350. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RADI. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

