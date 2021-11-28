Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average is $119.48. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

