Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.59 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,912,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 341,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,093,000 after buying an additional 312,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after buying an additional 477,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,638,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,393,000 after buying an additional 925,470 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

