Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 4,612 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,406,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,652 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,068,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,404,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,635,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,237,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,130,000 after acquiring an additional 502,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

