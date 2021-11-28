Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 247 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

NYSE:RE opened at $268.40 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.63 and a 1-year high of $289.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.72 and a 200 day moving average of $261.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

