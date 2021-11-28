Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 317 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $52,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $136.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.74. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

