Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,220 shares of company stock valued at $27,945,836 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of STLD opened at $63.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

