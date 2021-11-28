Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,785 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.60 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

