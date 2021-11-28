Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.