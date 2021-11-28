Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

