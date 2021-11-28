Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,667 shares of company stock worth $1,249,643 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $71.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.75 and a twelve month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

