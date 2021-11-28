Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $156.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

