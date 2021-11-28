Marshall Wace LLP Has $602,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.10.

LPL Financial stock opened at $159.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.42. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.