Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $142.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -121.49 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.96.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,557 shares of company stock worth $13,733,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

