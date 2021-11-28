Master Contract Token (MCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $86,493.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $86,493.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.77 or 0.07479764 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00084102 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00125338 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

