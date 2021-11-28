McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,249 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.5% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $224.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $181.21 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.71.

