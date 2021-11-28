McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.