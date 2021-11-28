McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 159.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $281.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $244.29 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.48 and a 200 day moving average of $286.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

