Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 80 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.47. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

