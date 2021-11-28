Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after buying an additional 134,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after buying an additional 424,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after buying an additional 226,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

AEP opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.73. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

